Bengaluru: Depressed techie’s suicide comes to light after video goes viral

 In the video, he can then be seen running towards the fire exit from where he jumps off.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The death of a techie at his office premises over two months ago came to light only on Saturday after a video surfaced. Roshan (23), a native of Hyderabad, had jumped to his death from the fifth floor of his office building located in HSR Layout. He had proposed marriage to a woman colleague but she had refused, due to which he was depressed, police claimed. 

A senior police officer said the incident occurred on September 24 around 11.30 am when Roshan was talking to the woman at the entrance of their office on the fifth floor. In the video, he can then be seen running towards the fire exit from where he jumps off. The security personnel and other staff of the software company immediately rushed to Roshan's aid and took him to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. The HSR Layout police were alerted about the incident and the manager of the IT company had filed a complaint.

During investigation, police found that Roshan had come to city two years ago. He had later proposed marriage to a colleague, but she rejected his proposal stating that they belonged to different religions. But Roshan continued asking her to marry him and the woman then shifted her workplace from the third floor to the fifth floor of the building. 

On September 24, he again approached her at the entrance and as she did not respond to him, he jumped before her even as another staffer rushed to hold him back. The CCTV footage from the office premises was collected by the police to investigate the case and the entire incident which was caught on camera went viral on Saturday. 

During their investigation, police recorded statements of the staffers, eyewitnesses and also the woman. 
Based on this, they came to the conclusion that Roshan took his life and there was no foul play, the police officer added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24/7.)

