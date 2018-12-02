Bengaluru: Doctor kills mom and sister with insulin jabs, attempts suicide

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old unmarried doctor killed his mother and sister by injecting them with an overdose of insulin and tried to end his life by the same method at their house in Rajarajeshwarinagar on Mysuru Road on Friday night. The incident came to light early on Saturday. However, the doctor survived and his condition is said to be stable.

The deceased are Mukambika (76), wife of Subbaraya Bhat, and their daughter Shyamala (40).

A senior police officer said that Dr Govind Prakash is a diabetologist and that the family has been living in Ideal Homes Layout in RR Nagar since several years. Prakash was earlier working in private hospitals and then opened his own clinic in Vijayanagar named after Shyamala. Recently he had shut down the clinic and was said to be depressed.

Prakash’s father Subbaraya Bhat, a retired teacher, said in the police complaint that Prakash was suffering from migraine for ten years and Mukambika also had a similar problem. Their daughter Shyamala, a divorcee, was suffering from a spinal injury and was taking treatment for it.On Friday around 10pm, the family slept in different rooms after dinner and Prakash came to the room where his mother and sister were asleep. He gave them an injection and then took one himself to end his life.

Relatives of victims the outside mortuary on Saturday | EPS

According to doctors, emptied cases of Apidra, Actrapid and Lantus were found lying beside the suicide note in the house. Prakash is said to have confessed to injecting his mother and sister with the dosages.

On Saturday morning, Bhat came to the room and found his wife and daughter unconscious on the floor and called his family doctor Adiga who rushed there and confirmed the deaths of both women while Prakash was shifted to a private hospital. RR Nagar police inspected the crime scene and also found that Prakash had left a suicide note that his family had decided to take this extreme step due to health issues. However, Bhat filed a case of murder against his son Prakash. Forensic experts along with a dog squad inspected the crime scene, the police officer added.

The bodies were brought to Victoria hospital for the postmortem and the final rites will be conducted on Sunday.Meanwhile, some neighbours said the family was always aloof. Narayanappa (name changed), a neighbour, said that the family never used to mingle with anyone and that they had not been seen since a few days. Another resident of the apartment block said that on Friday, Bhat and Mukambika had attended a pooja at a neighbour’s house but they did not have lunch citing health issues. “We were shocked to see the ambulance and the police and only then came to know about the death of Mukambika and Shyamala,” the neighbours said.

Keshava Bhat, a relative of the family, said Dr Prakash is an efficient doctor and a kind person. “We are really shocked. We don’t know why he has taken this extreme step,” he said. “Prakash was quite upset after his sister’s divorce as it was he who fixed her alliance with a doctor. He was also searching for a groom for her remarriage and it did not happen. Thus Prakash had decided not to marry until his sister was married. Even though Shyamala completed LLB, she was not allowed to practise. After her divorce, Prakash had given her basic training and she worked as an assistant in his clinic,” Keshava Bhat said.

HEALTH ISSUES CAUSE FOR DETHS?