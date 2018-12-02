Kadalekai Parishe: Over the years, tradition has become business

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The age-old tradition of selling groundnut at Bengaluru’s famous Basavanagudi Kadlekai Parishe seems to have changed over the years. Unlike yesteryears, groundnuts are now sold by vendors and not the growers. Also, many vendors are selling groundnuts which are grown outside Karnataka.

Every year, Kadalekai Parishe (groundnut mela) is held on the last Monday of Karthika month which is December 3 this year. However, as vendors expect people on weekend, they have already put up their stalls in and around Bull Temple Road. There are many versions on how Kadalekai Parishe started here. Earlier, Basavanagudi had an agriculture land where groundnut was cultivated.

A bull used to come to eat and damage the crop. Anxious farmers then offered prayers to Basava (Nandi) to stop this and pledged to offer their first crop. The bull is said to have turned into a stone and can be seen even today. Later, during Kempegowda’s regime, farmers from in and around Bengaluru would come to sell groundnut directly to the people. Kempegowda created this platform to benefit farmers so that they get a suitable market.

This tradition is being practised even today where the annual groundnut fair attracts thousands of people. However, the tradition has now been turned into a business. Many people selling groundnuts are small-time vendors in Bengaluru, unlike olden days when growers used to be the vendors. Shanthi, who, along with her husband, sells churmuri near Banashankari temple, comes to Basavangudi, annually, to sell groundnuts. “This is the time to make some business. We put up our stall for five days and get groundnut from KR Market to sell here. Once this Parishe is over, we will go back to my churmuri business,’’ she said.

Poornima from Nelamangala works at a scrap-dealer shop. “I have taken loan of Rs 20,000 from a private financier and bought six sacks of groundnut. After five days, I have to pay Rs 2,500 more as interest. I come here every year to sell groundnuts,’’ she said. Chandra, who hails from Dharmapuri, sells vegetables on other days. “I came to Bengaluru on Thursday and will buy groundnuts from farmers to sell it here.

The footpath here will be our home for the next four days,’’ she said. Most of these vendors had taken a loan from private financiers at high interest. They were not aware of Badavara Bandhu scheme that allows street vendors to take an interest-free loan.

“My husband and I run a vegetable shop at Kalasipalya. He takes care of the vegetable market and I come here only to sell groundnuts,’’ Mani, another vendor said. “My daughter is getting married and I hope to make some money so that I can use it for her wedding,’’ she said.