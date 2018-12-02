Man kills differently-abled son, hangs self in Bengaluru's Yelahanka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A garment factory supervisor smothered his specially-abled son before committing suicide at his house in Vidyaranyapura on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Chandrashekar (41) and his son Lokesh (7). He married Pramila, his wife, about eight years ago. They have been residing at MS Palya for the past five years. He was working at a garment unit in Yelahanka.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 3.30pm. Chandrashekar, who was diabetic, was not able to cover his son's and his own medical expenses. He was also upset about not being able to take care of Lokesh. Pramila, along with their daughter Dhanya, had gone out at the time of the incident. When she returned, she found Chandrashekar's body hanging from the ceiling and Lokesh's body on the bed. She screamed for help and neighbours alerted the Vidyaranyapura police.