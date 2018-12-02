Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru missing techie case: Police rule out kidnap angle

Preliminary inquiries by the Banashankari police revealed that Prasanna was injured after falling from a flight of stairs a week before his disappearance.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police have ruled out the kidnap angle in the case of Prasanna R, a 39-year-old techie who has been missing from Banashankari in the city since November 9. A police team has been formed under DCP (South) Annamalai to trace him.

After he went missing, Prasanna's wife Hamsa reportedly received a message saying that he had been kidnapped. Police then tracked his phone to Karwar. They found CCTV images from a hotel in Karwar where Prasanna reportedly stayed for two days and paid Rs 2,000. “We have CCTV images which show Prasanna travelling alone to Honnavar. We also have images from the hotel which show he was alone,” said a senior officer.

Prasanna was an ex-employee of Tata Consultancy Services and he later joined a firm that deals with artificial intelligence. According to the police, Prasanna went for a morning walk on November 9 and did not return home. His parents tried to call him but his phone was switched off. Police sources said they are investigating if there were any domestic issues that bothered Prasanna. Preliminary inquiries by the Banashankari police revealed that Prasanna was injured after falling from a flight of stairs a week before his disappearance.

He posted a YouTube video three days before going missing, speaking about the same. This had impaired his vision and he had visited Mantralaya with his uncle and had reportedly chanted one thousand names of Raghavendra Swamy two lakh times at the Raghavendra Mutt. Police said there are videos of him saying that the doctors could not do anything about his vision but chanting the saint's name restored it. 

