Bengaluru residents get chance to be heard at ward meetings

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After years of trying to convince the government to hold ward committee meetings for years, the demand has finally reached fruition with several wards holding these meetings across the city. This included a meeting chaired by the Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun in her own ward of Jayanagar.

“This move is the beginning of taking governance closer to the people. It is humanly impossible to tackle garbage and potholes sitting in Vidhana Soudha or even BBMP head office at Hudson Circle. The 198 ward offices will have to play a key role in transforming our city,” said Srinivas Alavilli, of Citizens for Bengaluru.

Ahead of the meetings held on Saturday, a massive campaign was held by several groups to familiarise residents with the functioning of these ward committees. In several places on Saturday, citizens showed up to attend the meetings. “The ward meetings made it easier for residents to have a personal interaction with BBMP officials. Rather than knowing the member through the newspaper, we got to know who they are directly. We were able to raise some questions regarding garbage, plastic ban, potholes and so on,” said Mala Sugantha, a resident of Indiranagar.

At Benniganahalli, the residents were very vocal about their grievances. Possible solutions were also listed out by the residents. However, officials from civic agencies like BESCOM, BWSSB and the police were conspicuously absent, said some volunteers at the meeting.