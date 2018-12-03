Home Cities Bengaluru

Armed with knowledge, Bengaluru citizens show up to first ward committee meeting

Ward committees will meet on the first Saturday of every month and citizens who are not members of the committees are also allowed to attend these meetings.

Committee meeting

The first ward committe meeting was held in city on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Saturday marked an important day in the recent history of Bengaluru. After years of convincing the Government to hold ward committee meetings, the demand finally reached fruition with several of them holding meetings across the city. This included a meeting chaired by the Mayor in her own ward of Jayanagar.

"A quiet beginning has been made to move governance closer to the people. It is humanly impossible to tackle garbage and potholes sitting in Vidhana Soudha or even BBMP head office. That process began today and it can only get better from here, provided, we the citizens continue to participate like we did today,” said Srinivas Alavilli, of Citizens for Bengaluru.

Ahead of the meetings, a massive campaign had been taken up by several groups to familiarise residents with the functioning of these ward committees. In several places, citizens showed up to attend the meetings, armed with knowledge about what was to be discussed.

At Benniganagalli, the number of residents outnumbered the ward committee members and they were vocal about their grievances. Possible solutions were also listed out by the residents. However, officials from civic agencies like BESCOM, BWSSB, Police were conspicuous in their absence, volunteers who attended the meeting said.

At Jnana Bharati, only two members of the committee showed up. Gandhinagar ward discussed issues of black spot removal, need for more pourakarmikas, relaying footpaths, and better street lighting was discussed. Eight out of ten ward committee members were present.

Secretary of Kumar Park Resident Welfare Association said," Holding ward committee meetings is a beginning. It would help if we had more worthy ward committee members who could represent us. They could have taken someone from our RWA, as we have been here for decades."

Ward committees will meet on the first Saturday of every month and citizens who are not members of the committees are also allowed to attend these meetings. The BBMP Commissioner and the Mayor had recently announced that these meetings will be held, following several campaigns for the same.

