Home Cities Bengaluru

Broken crayons still colour Koramangala restaurant

We have failed as a society, says Karthik Sagiraju, owner of the restaurant Echoes in Koramangala, who has hired speech and hearing impaired staff at his restaurant.

Published: 03rd December 2018 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Staff at the Echoes restaurant in Koramangala

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: We have failed as a society, says Karthik Sagiraju, owner of the restaurant Echoes in Koramangala, who has hired speech and hearing impaired staff at his restaurant. “We need to support and provide them with more opportunities.” That’s his message to all on the World Disability Day. “We have cornered them so much that they find it difficult to trust us and be comfortable with us. I took months to gain their trust and confidence.”

Karthik has been active with his campaign on disability for long. He has organised events to create awareness about Alzheimer’s and other mental health issues. Two years ago, on International Workers’ Day, he quit his job as a business analyst at a startup. Recalling the days that led up to him taking milestone decisions, he says, “I got my cousins, Arjun Nadimpalli, Akash Raju, and Girish Raju - all engineers except Girish Raju, to quit their jobs. We had plans of starting an eatery. One day, we happened to meet Naresh, a speech and hearing impaired person in a cafe, who was forced to switch jobs owing to his disability. That’s how I got an idea of starting something where people like him could be the majority, and don’t feel like the odd one out. For broken crayons still colour,” he says.

On contacting the owner of the cafe where Naresh worked, he learned that there is a restaurant in Delhi, which is run by PwD “I got in touch with them and found that they had plans to expand and hence, we went ahead and set up this space here in March 2017.”

The hiring of the staff fell into place once Karthik connected with Naresh with a job offer. He readily agreed and even got some of his friends to join. “While the place was getting ready, we would learn sign language. Some speech and hearing impaired persons saw us communicating, and got curious. We told them about our eatery and today, we have 15 staff working here,” he says.

Sreenivas, a staff member communicated with CE in sign language, saying that communication at the restaurant hasn’t been a problem. Talking about using word of mouth to market the space, Karthik says, “We didn’t want to market the place saying it’s run by PwD We wanted people to walk in and find out. Today, people wait in queues to get a table.”

How they work

Switches on each table flicker when pressed, thereby calling attention to the staff. To order, customers write down the code number of the items, mentioned in the menu.  The server then returns with a confirmation slip, after which the order is sent to the kitchen. For other communication needs, there is a calendar on each table with common phrases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koramangala restaurant disabilites restaurant World Disability Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp