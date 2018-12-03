Hall of fame at Bengaluru Railway Division office gets thumbs up

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A recent initiative by the Bengaluru Railway Division to showcase all its 10, 110 staff members spread across its 63 railway stations right at the entrance of the Divisional Railway Manager’s office, has earned it enormous good will. It is only the second railway office in the country to embark on this team building initiative, which is on the lines of the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.

On entering the office adjacent to the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station, visitors are enveloped into an artistic feel. The two installations, golden-hued trees etched on the walls of either side of the entrance, with mug shot pictures of the staffers in place of leaves, makes every passer-by pause and take a second look. Guards, pointsmen, gangmen, peons, stations masters, supervisors, senior engineers, top railway officers and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) are all out there on one platform without any sort of hierarchy.

If the idea was to spread a feeling of team bonding and to instil a feeling of self-pride about working for the Division, it has definitely achieved its objective. Requesting anonymity since service rules forbid them from any kind of media interaction, the staffers City Express spoke to are delighted with the initiative.

One of the station masters with over two decades of experience in Railways said, “There has always existed a culture of elitism in Railways among those who work inside office and carry on clerical work over those who toil on the field. By putting up pictures of staffers, right from the guard to the DRM on one page, there's a feeling of being equal with the rest. This is really commendable.”

A loco-pilot had this to say: "We are always on the field steering trains from one point to another, and sometimes we feel faceless to the world or even our own staffers. This is like a literal acknowledgement that we exist and offering some recognition of the contribution we make daily.”

An official within the DRM office said the idea has been extremely well received by staffers. “Whenever I enter the office, I tend to notice my photo. It definitely gives me some kind of boost every morning to feel a part of this big working family,” he said.

DRM, Bengaluru Railway Division, RS Saxena said, “We have already showcased 7,000 plus staffers as on date and the photos of every employee working with us will make it to the tree shortly. We wanted to create a feeling of togetherness among the staff in our Division. It has created a very positive feeling among employees. The retired staff in our Division are now requesting we consider including them also in the display.”