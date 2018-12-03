Home Cities Bengaluru

Jet Airways starts package tours to North East from Bengaluru

Jet Airways has just brought the beautiful North East closer to Bengaluru with economically priced packages, including three-star hotels, sightseeing and breakfast.

Published: 03rd December 2018 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Image of Jet Airways aircraft used for representation. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jet Airways has just brought the beautiful North East closer to Bengaluru with economically priced packages, including three-star hotels, sightseeing and breakfast. An official release stated that JetEscapes Holidays has launched these tailor-made packages started from Rs 34,160.

Two packages are on offer: a three-night/ four-day package to Shillong and Guwahati and a four-night/five-day package which clubs Cherrapunji with these two cities. Jet Airways runs a daily flight 9W 659 between Bengaluru and Guwahati, it added.

A visit to Umiam Lake, Nohkalikal falls, Seven Sisters falls, Mawsmai caves and Elephanta Falls form part of the package. Visit to Kamakhya temple, Umananda temple and the largest Indian monastery at Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, also figure.

You can visit jetescapes.jetairways.com, call 1800 209 6101 (toll-free), +91 22 672 47 100 or email jetescapes@jetairways.com.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru to North East Jet Airways Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp