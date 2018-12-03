Jet Airways starts package tours to North East from Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jet Airways has just brought the beautiful North East closer to Bengaluru with economically priced packages, including three-star hotels, sightseeing and breakfast. An official release stated that JetEscapes Holidays has launched these tailor-made packages started from Rs 34,160.

Two packages are on offer: a three-night/ four-day package to Shillong and Guwahati and a four-night/five-day package which clubs Cherrapunji with these two cities. Jet Airways runs a daily flight 9W 659 between Bengaluru and Guwahati, it added.

A visit to Umiam Lake, Nohkalikal falls, Seven Sisters falls, Mawsmai caves and Elephanta Falls form part of the package. Visit to Kamakhya temple, Umananda temple and the largest Indian monastery at Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, also figure.

You can visit jetescapes.jetairways.com, call 1800 209 6101 (toll-free), +91 22 672 47 100 or email jetescapes@jetairways.com.