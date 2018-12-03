Home Cities Bengaluru

Many areas see traffic snarls

More than 20,000 Vishwa Hindu Parishad members gathered at the National College ground at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru, taking part in a political rally on Sunday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 20,000 Vishwa Hindu Parishad members gathered at the National College ground at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru, taking part in a political rally on Sunday. Many vehicles from across the city were stuck in a slow-moving traffic following the rally, reported from South End Circle, Bull Temple Road, VV Puram, Chamarajpet and Gandi Bazaar. Some of the party members gathered in trucks, coming from neighbouring localities – Doddaballapur, Ramanagara, Nelamangala, Anekal and Hosakote.

The city police had made elaborate security arrangements including 400 policemen and four KSRP platoons. Senior police officers monitored the rally to prevent any untoward incidents. The crowd came to the ground around 3.30 pm. A senior police officer from South Division police said the rally went peaceful.

