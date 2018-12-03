Mom, sister took jabs themselves: Rajarajeshwari Nagar doctor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajarajeshwari Nagar police are likely to arrest 45-year-old Dr Govind Prakash on Monday, as he has recovered in a private hospital. Three days ago, Prakash allegedly killed his mother and sister by injecting them with an overdose of insulin, at their house in Ideal Homes Layout, before attempting to end his own life.

A senior police officer said, “We are waiting for Prakash to be discharged, and will arrest him on Monday for interrogation. Based on a complaint by his father Subbaraya Bhat, we booked him under IPC 302 (Punishment for murder). However, he gave a statement on Sunday, stating that his mother Mukambika, 76, and sister Shyamala, 40, injected insulin themselves. They had decided to end their lives due to health issues and had discussed it with him. Later, he also injected himself with insulin,” the officer said.“Prakash was known to have suicidal tendencies, and had quit his job at a couple of hospitals and also closed his own clinic three months ago. We are waiting for the FSL report,” the officer added.

Wanted father to end life too

Prakash’s father Subbaraya Bhat (84), told police that Prakash had discussed the suicide pact with him over the past few days, but Bhat was against it and had told Prakash that he wanted to live. Prakash had injected Mukambika and Shyamala, after Bhat had gone into his room to sleep. Relatives of the family on Sunday performed the last rites of Mukambika and Shyamala at the cremation centre in Guddadahalli, near Bapujinagar, on Mysuru Road. Bhat is still in shock over the death of his wife and daughter. One of his relatives is worried that Bhat has to fend for himself at this age.Prakash had reportedly left a suicide note, saying that health issues had driven them to commit suicide. While Prakash was known to suffer from depression, Shyamala, a divorcee, was under treatment for a spinal injury. Police suspect that all these issues may have led to the suicide pact.