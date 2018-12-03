Home Cities Bengaluru

No permit for drivers, BMTC’s shuttle services at Bangalore airport get grounded

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC)’s plan to run shuttle services within the airport premises to shore up its revenues has been grounded.

Published: 03rd December 2018 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore airport shuttle
By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC)’s plan to run shuttle services within the airport premises to shore up its revenues has been grounded. The only airliner, which used its shuttle services to ferry passengers from the boarding gate to the aircraft, has been forced to pull the plug on the deal now.

Stringent security criteria, which made it extremely tough to obtain entry permits within this zone for the BMTC’s drivers, has been cited as the reason. IndiGo was the first to hire two BMTC buses for its passengers in July this year but has recently terminated the services. Air India had also planned to place an order for 11 buses from the Corporation’s fleet.

A senior BMTC official told The New Indian Express, “It was a very good deal for us. Each apron or shuttle bus used to run just between 30 km and 40 km a day within the course of many short trips. They did not suffer much wear and tear, which happens when they run on city roads. While the airline paid the fuel cost, BMTC provided the driver alone. We were compensated with Rs 15,000 per day for a bus which earned us Rs 4.5 lakh a month.” It was also a big branding exercise for BMTC.

From the airline point of view too, it was economical as it saved them the headache of maintenance of buses and operational staff.“With Air India to planning on induction of buses and other airlines to mulling on deploying them, we were counting on it a future additional source of revenue for BMTC,” the official added.

However, for now, the plans have been grounded. “IndiGo conveyed to us that they have not been able to get security clearances for the drivers. They were initially able to get temporary permits, but are not able to extend it. Other airlines too spoke about the difficulty in getting clearance for the drivers,” he said.
Indigo was contacted, but it did not respond.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation Bengaluru airport shuttle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp