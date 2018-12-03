Retired BHEL staffer found dead in Yediyur lake

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 76-year-old retired BHEL employee, who went missing six days ago, was found dead in Yediyur lake near Jayanagar on Sunday. A passerby noticed the body floating and called the police. After verifying the missing persons’ data, police came to know that it was TN Krishna Swamy, a resident of Jayanagar T Block. The police are yet to verify whether it was a suicide.

Swamy used to work in Hyderabad before his retirement and had been staying in Jayangar along with his wife, while their two children are residing in the US. A senior police officer said on November 26, he went for an evening walk at a nearby park and did not return. His wife Gayatri, along with her relatives, went in search of him but failed to locate him anywhere. She then approached the Jayanagar police and filed a missing person’s complaint.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Swamy was suffering from memory loss. After discussing with his family, the police suspect that he might have committed suicide by jumping into the lake. However, CCTV footage is being analysed and an autopsy to is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death, which would, in turn, determine whether he accidentally fell into the lake, or jumped in, or there was any foul play, the Jayanagar police said.