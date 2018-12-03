Home Cities Bengaluru

Retired BHEL staffer found dead in Yediyur lake

A 76-year-old retired BHEL employee, who went missing six days ago, was found dead in Yediyur lake near Jayanagar on Sunday.

Published: 03rd December 2018 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 76-year-old retired BHEL employee, who went missing six days ago, was found dead in Yediyur lake near Jayanagar on Sunday. A passerby noticed the body floating and called the police. After verifying the missing persons’ data, police came to know that it was TN Krishna Swamy, a resident of Jayanagar T Block. The police are yet to verify whether it was a suicide.

Swamy used to work in Hyderabad before his retirement and had been staying in Jayangar along with his wife, while their two children are residing in the US. A senior police officer said on November 26, he went for an evening walk at a nearby park and did not return. His wife Gayatri, along with her relatives, went in search of him but failed to locate him anywhere. She then approached the Jayanagar police and filed a missing person’s complaint.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Swamy was suffering from memory loss. After discussing with his family, the police suspect that he might have committed suicide by jumping into the lake. However, CCTV footage is being analysed and an autopsy to is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death, which would, in turn, determine whether he accidentally fell into the lake, or jumped in, or there was any foul play, the Jayanagar police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yediyur lake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp