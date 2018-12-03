Water shutdown in many parts of Bengaluru today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many parts of the city will not have water for 12 hours on Monday. This is due to a major leak in one of the mammoth pipelines that brings raw water to the city from Thorekadanahalli (TK Halli). The shutdown will be effected by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on December 3 midnight and will last till noon.

The following areas will be affected: Hegganahalli, Srikanta Kaval, Dasarahalli, Peenya, Laggere, Telecom Layout, Kebballu, Rajgopal Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, RR Nagar, Nandini Layout, Sanjay Nagar, Bahubali Nagar, Jalahalli, GKVK, Hoodi, Aero Engine, Kudlu, Narayanapura, OMBR, Ramamurthy Nagar, KR Puram, Marathalli, Bommanahalli, Anjanapura, Kothanur and Arekere.

They are supplied water under Stage IV Phase II of the Cauvery Water Supply Project.BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath told The New Indian Express, “The leak is a major one and was located nearly 400m from Netkal Balancing Reservoir, which brings water from TK Halli to the city.”

As soon as we learnt that there was a leakage somewhere along the pipeline, the place was dug 7m below the ground. We found a big leak at a spot which is covered by a concrete casing, he said.