Dr Govind Prakash still in ICU, Bengaluru cops wait to arrest him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City police will have to wait a little longer before they are able to arrest Dr Govind Prakash, the diabetologist accused of murdering his mother and sister by injecting them with an overdose of insulin, last Friday night.

The doctor, who injected himself with the same medicine, survived and was wheeled into a private hospital on Saturday, where he remains under treatment. While doctors on Saturday said that his condition was stable, police investigating the murder have been unable to arrest Dr Prakash, 45, since he remains in the ICU.

According to police sources, he is likely to be discharged on Wednesday and could be arrested and handed over to judicial custody on the same day, as he is a considered a suicide risk.