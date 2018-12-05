Home Cities Bengaluru

The Climbing Project: Climb your way to the top

The project started a year- and-a-half ago, when their passion for rock climbing made these 11-12 people come together to enjoy the sport.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rock climbing enthusiasts in the city are conducting a beginners workshop for those who want to get a taste of the sport. Named The Climbing Project, this group of around 10 members are conducting their ninth workshop soon.

The project started a year- and-a-half ago, when their passion for rock climbing made these 11-12 people come together to enjoy the sport. Their obsession with the sport gave birth to the idea of sharing it with others, thus giving rise to the workshops.  

Shwetank Kumar, a member of the group who works as a fashion designer, says, “The Climbing Project is an organically grown climbing initiative formed by a group of folks who love to climb. Our idea was to get climbing out into the world so that more people can experience the wonder that we do. We also felt it’s important for people to be actively invested in the outdoors and to want to protect it.”

One of the other intentions of conducting these workshops was to create a community-centred climbing equipment and gear repository. “Climbing gears are expensive and not everyone can afford it. So through these workshops, we raise funds and buy resources that can be used by everyone,” adds Kumar.

For Mansi Dharmraj, an advocate who was eight months pregnant when she went on the expedition, the experience was freeing and cathartic. She says, “Getting outdoors at that time, when things are restrictive, felt really good. There was a flat ground, a lovely lake and this outdoor space. I felt comfortable doing a small hike. Personally, it worked out  well for me. Since then, I’ve gone out multiple times with this group.”

The ninth edition of The Climbing Project workshop is open to everyone, except toddlers. For more information, contact 9148495820/ 9902079297, or email theclimbingprojectindia@gmail.com.

When: December 8, 7.30AM-1.30PM
Where: Raogudlu, Kanakapura Road
Cost: Rs 500

