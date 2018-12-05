Finance professional pens his first book in just 25 days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finance professional Vivek Ishwar has always been his friends’ go-to guy for problems. That’s when he realised he truly enjoyed helping people realise their potential and achieve their goals. In May, this sparked off the idea of writing a book. By the end of the same month, the 27-year-old had penned his first book: Walk The Wire.

“I write about finding the right balance and achieving your goals. Technology has both made life simple and complicated. We feel like we can be everywhere at once and there’s so much pressure on being successful. So this book will help people achieve what they set their mind to,” Ishwar explains.

The first-time writer believes that the book will only be of help to others if it was of help to him first. According to him, the best thing that could come out of writing this book was him becoming a life coach. “I’m more confident and in control of my emotions now. While writing the book, I spent a lot of time thinking about the concepts I wanted to explain and that lead to self introspection too,” he says.

Ishwar’s passion for writing, however, could only find time post work or during the weekends. On weekdays, he would spend four hours after work to write his book. “On weekends, it was more. The last 20 pages of the book were all written in one shot, from 6am to 11pm on a Saturday,” he says.

While he concluded his first book in May (due to be published on December 22), Ishwar also made a headstart on his second book and finished writing it between September and October. “I always start with a clear structure and chapter outline in mind. After that, it’s easy to put pen to paper and keep going,” he explains.

While his first book was more external goal oriented, his second will be “more deep and introspective. It will talk about happiness and how it lies in the space between the internal and external,” he says. The idea for his third book is already alive in his mind but he prefers to keep it under wraps for sometime.

Walk The Wire will be launched on December 22 at Epsilon, Marathahalli, 4pm - 5.30pm.