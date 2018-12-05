More short-loop trips from Kempe Gowda Metro station, relief for commuterss

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a move that will offer relief for Metro commuters heading from Kempe Gowda Metro station (Majestic) towards Baiyappanahalli during the peak morning hours, BMRCL on Tuesday increased number of short-loop trips in this direction from 9 to 11 trips. The headway (time gap between trains) has now been fixed at three minutes between 9 am and 10.30 am.

BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashavanth Chavan told The New Indian Express, "The loop trips were running whenever there was a rush on the Majestic platform. They used to be operated at a 2.7 or 4.5-minute gap, and were despatched whenever there was a rush towards Baiyappanahalli. Due to increase in short loops, they will now run with a 3-minute headway."

However, trains covering Purple Line will now run a minute later than their previous timing. "The headway from Mysore Road to Baiyappanahalli will be 5 minutes instead of the earlier 4 minutes," said an official release.

Five trips of six-car trains will run end to end from Mysore Road to Baiyappanahalli stations, it said. "All six-cars will run between 8 am and 10 am," Chavan added.BMRCL officials were on the field monitoring the impact on Tuesday morning. "We found it to be effective in reducing crowding at Majestic and will continue with this for now," he said.