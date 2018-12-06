Home Cities Bengaluru

Engineers injured in IISc cylinder blast critical but stable, say doctors

The trio -- Athulya Uday Kumar, 24, Kartik Shenoy, 25, Naresh Kumar, 33, are employees of Superwave Technology Pvt Ltd, an IISc-incubated startup headed.

Published: 06th December 2018 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

IISc

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close to 24 hours after three engineers working for a startup at the IISc campus were injured in a cylinder blast, doctors treating them say they're still in a critical state but stable for now.

The trio -- Athulya Uday Kumar, 24, Kartik Shenoy, 25, Naresh Kumar, 33, are employees of Superwave Technology Pvt Ltd, an IISc-incubated startup headed by 2 professors of the department of aerospace engineering at the premier research institute in Bengaluru.

Athulya Uday Kumar who suffered lacerations on the left side of his face, injuries to his shoulder and neck is awake and may be the first one among the three to be shifted to a step down ICU, team of doctors treating him and his two colleagues at MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, said, in a statement.

All three had foreign bodies embedded in their wounds that have been surgically removed. Kartik Shenoy suffered injuries to his abdomen and hip, upper limb, back and lower limb. He is said to have abrasions all over his back. His facial injuries have been debrided and is on a ventilator.

Naresh Kumar's suffered injuries to his right leg and chest. His open fracture has been plastered and he is also on a ventilator.

The fourth engineer working with them,  32-year old Manoj Kumar , was killed on the spot on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IISc cylinder blast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp