Bengaluru councillor treated for nasal surgery dies, kin allege medical negligence

BENGALURU: Elumalai, the 40-year-old independent BBMP councillor of Sagayapuram ward, who was in a coma died at a private hospital in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday in Bengaluru.

He was admitted to Santosh Hospital on November 11 for a minor surgery to get treated for a nasal problem, based on his doctor’s advice. On November 13, while he was being administered anaesthesia for the surgery, Elumalai suffered a heart attack and slipped into a coma, from which he did not recover.

Family members had alleged Elumalai's condition was due to a “wrong treatment” which indicated negligence. He was later moved to Vikram Hospital, where he was admitted for the last 20 days.

With no improvement seen in Elumalai’s condition, Bengaluru Mayor Gangabike Mallikarjun had ordered an inquiry against Santosh Hospital