Home Cities Bengaluru

Cases of traffic violations in Bengaluru sees a 28 per cent dip this year

Published: 08th December 2018 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cases of traffic violations booked by Bengaluru Traffic Police have fallen significantly since last year. A comparison of the statistics of 2017 and 2018, until October 31, shows a 28 per cent dip in offences booked. BTP believes this to be a feather in their cap and say it is because of better regulation by them.

In 2017, the total offences booked across 39 categories of violations, came up to 99 lakh. In 2018, until a month ago, the official statistics show that the traffic police have booked only 71 lakh cases. The most number of violations booked last year, came up to 21 lakh, were for wrong parking. The figure has drastically come down to 10 lakh this year.

P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said, there are lesser offences booked this year because of regulation, not enforcement. “Enforcement, that is levying a penalty, happens after the crime has been committed. We have changed our strategy by focusing on better regulation, wherein, more traffic police personnel are employed at interjunctions across the city.”

“There are at least three police personnel at each interjunction. This prevents violations as we don’t give riders and drivers any opportunity to break the law. It is better to prevent than punish,” he added.
Cases of riders and pillion riders riding without helmets have also seen a dip. Last year, there were 20 lakh cases booked (20,19,924) of riders not wearing a helmet but this year, the number came down to 14 lakh. As for pillion riders without helmets, the numbers have come down from 16 lakh to 11 lakh in a year.

However, according to M N Sreehari, a traffic expert, this is not due to better regulation but a shortage of traffic police persons in the city. “Bengaluru is expanding. There are 15,000 km of roads, 79 lakh vehicles and 48,000 junctions but not enough traffic police to monitor them. We have only around 35,00 traffic cops when the number should be 50,000 to 60,000. In suburban areas, nobody wears a helmet, for instance,” Sreehari said.

“They can book thousands of cases if they are stationed in the suburban areas but there is just not enough manpower for that. Their revenue would shoot up as well. The government must recruit more constables,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Traffic violation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp