Karnataka: Funds cleared for salaries yet to reach guest lecturers of government degree colleges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the state government releasing funds, guest faculty members working at various government degree colleges across the state are yet to get their salaries. Following the non-utilisation of funds, the state department of collegiate education has directed all the concerned joint directors and regional offices and colleges to pay the salaries to guest lecturers using the funds released.

“We have asked the college principals to submit the funds utilisation certificate. If any college has not utilised the funds to pay salaries to its guest lecturers, the third instalment for the current academic year will not be released for it,” said a senior official of the department.

As per the data available from the department, the released fund is stuck at different levels. At the Joint Director-level, of the 34.15 per cent funds, only 29.53 per cent has been released to the colleges. Colleges have utilised only 24.11 per cent of the released amount. While Rs 3,30,32,414 is due at the level of joint directors, Rs 4,24,15,829 is due at the level of principals.