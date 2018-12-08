Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka: Funds cleared for salaries yet to reach guest lecturers of government degree colleges

'If any college has not utilised funds to pay salaries to its guest lecturers, the third instalment for the current academic year will not be released for it,' said a senior official.

Published: 08th December 2018 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the state government releasing funds, guest faculty members working at various government degree colleges across the state are yet to get their salaries. Following the non-utilisation of funds, the state department of collegiate education has directed all the concerned joint directors and regional offices and colleges to pay the salaries to guest lecturers using the funds released.

“We have asked the college principals to submit the funds utilisation certificate. If any college has not utilised the funds to pay salaries to its guest lecturers, the third instalment for the current academic year will not be released for it,” said a senior official of the department.

As per the data available from the department, the released fund is stuck at different levels. At the Joint Director-level, of the 34.15 per cent funds, only 29.53 per cent has been released to the colleges. Colleges have utilised only 24.11 per cent of the released amount. While Rs 3,30,32,414 is due at the level of joint directors, Rs 4,24,15,829 is due at the level of principals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp