Home Cities Bengaluru

IISc cylinder blast: Police record statements of professors

Research intern Manoj Kumar, 32, died in the explosion on Wednesday afternoon.

Published: 08th December 2018 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after a cylinder explosion in a laboratory on the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus took the life of an engineer and injured three more, police managed to get statements from the professors who founded the startup, where the four were working.

Amidst allegations of negligence and a lack of supervision levelled against the professors, they told police that the four engineers were highly competent and qualified, which was why they were chosen to work with SuperWave Technologies.

City police on Friday recorded the statements of professors KPJ Reddy and Gopalan Jagadeesh, booked for criminal negligence for the blast at IISc’s aerospace engineering department’s Laboratory for Hypersonic and Shock Wave Research.

“We recorded their statements, and they said the particular experiment they were working on didn’t require the presence of the professors at the spot, as the employees of the startup were well-qualified to handle the project,” said BK Singh, Addl Commissioner of Police (West).

On Thursday, IISc security chief MR Chandrashekhar had filed a complaint with Sadashivnagar police against the two professors, claiming they were in charge of the lab and were responsible for ensuring that the equipment being used was safe. 

The family members allegedly complained to police that the institute should have ensured that experiments were being conducted in a safe environment.  Professors Jagadeesh and Reddy were booked under 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC. 

Research intern Manoj Kumar, 32, died in the explosion on Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, police are also waiting for doctors at MS Ramaiah Hospital for the go-ahead to record the statement of the injured victims. “While Karthik Shenoy and Naresh Kumar are in a critical condition and on ventilators, Athulya is stable for now but has facial injuries and is also in shock. He is not in a condition to speak,” Singh told The New Indian Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IISc Cylinder blast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp