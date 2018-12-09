15-year-old boy beats up mother, police book case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A minor boy, aged 15, who beat up his mother with a broomstick, was booked by Bengaluru police after a video of the incident went viral along with a few pictures of the boy smoking and kissing a minor girl.

The JP Nagar police summoned him to the police station, recorded his statement and sent him back with his parents after getting him counselling assistance from counsellors of BOSCO Mane. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Annamalai told The New Sunday Express, “We took suo motu action against the minor after the video went viral. We will produce him before the Juvenile Justice Board on

Tuesday. He has been sent home along with his mother after recording his statement.”

The incident occurred three days ago and the video, which was said to be recorded by his elder sister, was leaked on social media which was then telecast on television channels on Saturday morning.

Police said the boy is the son of an agriculturalist in Chikkamagaluru and the mother works as a non-technical staffer at a private college. He is studying in Class 10 at a private school.

In his statement to the police, the youngster said he had fallen into bad company and to please his friends, he smoked too. The boy has admitted to having bought cigarettes himself and that he harassed his mother for money to ‘enjoy’ life.

His mother who suspected that he was becoming very arrogant and displayed extreme anger by hitting her every time, decided to check his phone and was shocked to see a few objectionable pictures on it.

There were also a few pictures of him smoking. Hence, she questioned him. The boy got angry and began to beat her with a broomstick asking her why she had told a relative about him smoking and about the pictures.

In the video, which is with TNSE, his sister is heard warning him against beating their mother saying she would complain to the police if he did not stop. The mother is seen folding her hands requesting him to stop hitting her.

However, the boy who did not pay heed to his mother’s pleas, is seen continuing to beat her.

After the video went viral, the JP Nagar police decided to take up a suo motu case against him and booked him under IPC 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) for beating his mother, IPC 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) for beating as well as for the picture of him kissing a minor girl and COTPA (Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act) for juvenile smoking.

Police are also trying to find out from where he bought the cigarettes as selling cigarettes to a minor is a crime under the COTPA.

The boy reportedly pleaded that he would never to repeat such an act.

However, police officials have informed the counsellors and Child Welfare Committee about the case and have provided him counselling. The boy has been sent home and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday.