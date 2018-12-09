APMC vendors call off strike as govt intervenes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) vendors called off their indefinite strike on Saturday evening. The decision to call off the strike after completing the second day of the protest came after an assurance from Mahalakshmi Layout MLA Gopalaiah that the state government would look into the issue of online app-based companies eating into their business.

Gopalaiah, earlier in the day, spoke to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to apprise him of the situation which threatened to leave neighbourhood kirana stores dry of grocery stocks if the indefinite strike continued for over a week.

Yeshwantpura APMC Yard Okoota president Ramesh Chandra Lahoti confirmed to The New Sunday Express that they had called off the strike, which saw about 2,000 vendors of Yeshwanthpur APMC Yard downing shutters. He said the CM assured to sort out the issue after the winter legislature session in Belagavi.

One of the main reasons for the strike was APMC granting warehouse licences to online app-based companies, due to which the vendors were incurring losses.

The APMC authorities, on their part, insist that the agri-vendors adopt online modes in their trade. But the latter are opposing it. They feel that going online would benefit the customers and farmers more than them. Their fear is that online supply of groceries is conducted on fixed rates, not the one fixed by them on cost variables of the day to ensure profit margins.

A senior official of the APMC told The New Sunday Express that information technology based online booking and supply of groceries was the future of the business.

“Why do APMC vendors want to go back to the Harappa-Mohenjodaro era of trading? It’s high-time they adopted technology in their trade which will benefit them too,’’ the senior official said. He added that vendors were fixing rates as per their whims and fancies to help them monopolise the trade. Now that many private online players have entered the market for B2B supply, they are protesting as it is impacting their business.

“Because of them, neither farmers nor consumers are benefited, and vendors acting as middlemen are taking larger shares of the profit,’’ the official said.