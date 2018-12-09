BBMP officials in a fix over telecom firm’s tax

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A recent set of instructions issued by Mayor Gangambike has thrown officials of her own department in a tizzy. The directives, which are related to the laying of optical fibre cables in the city, ask officials to deny permission to a major telecom company to lay cables as they had not paid property tax for their building in Mahadevapura.

The problem, however, according to BBMP officials, is that the company has not only paid property tax, but the receipts of the payments are also available online.

Gangambike on November 17 wrote to BBMP’s OFC department, asking them to cancel permissions given to Bharti Airtel limited to lay these cables. In her letter, she said, “The Bharti Airtel Company that has a building in Mahadevapura Zone limits of BBMP, has not paid property tax of `51 lakh and action be taken to recover the money. Thus the permission to lay OFC cables in the city by the company be rejected until the pending property tax is paid.”

According to a BBMP official, this claim is not correct. “The Mayor wrote that the company has to pay the property tax to the Palike in November. The firm has already paid the property tax in April this year, demand draft and acknowledgements of which are available online. But the Mayor has been insisting that we submit the bills.”

Speaking to TNSE, Gangambike disputed the receipts which are online. “It was an error in the software and the firm has not paid the property tax. It is showing as ‘paid’ due to dual applications. I have asked the officials to fix this.”

When contacted, an official from the Revenue Department of BBMP said that an online receipt could not be produced when the payment is not made.

A representative for Bharti Airtel confirmed that the payments had been made. “The firm has cleared the property tax and we have no balance amount to be paid this year. We maintain the standard procedure of making payments of property tax at the beginning of the financial year itself. We do not know why the Mayor has dragged us into this controversy unnecessarily,” the representative said.

The BBMP officials caught in the midst of this storm are worried about their plight. “Writing to officials asking them to deny permission to a person or company which has paid the taxes, is not right. We cannot deny permissions if payments are up-to-date; but if we approve it, we will be pulled up by the Mayor,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, rumours were doing the round that “the Mayor wanted the contract for laying these cables to be given to her husband and initially the company had agreed. Later they had a misunderstanding and then these instructions were issued,” the source said. If executed, the contract would have been for 8 lakh square metres across the city with a cost of `15 crore of which the contractor would get 33% as revenue.

This has been refuted by Gangambike and her husband Mallikarjuna. “I have not asked these companies to hand over the contract to my husband,” the Mayor said. Mallikarjuna said the allegation was far from the truth. “I will file a case against those who might have said such things. I don’t like OFC cables. Why would I take a contract to lay them in the city? I only suggested that my wife (the Mayor) take special care when it comes to matters related to OFC cable-laying,” he said.