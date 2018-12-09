Betting gang busted in city, 4 arrested, Rs 17L recovered

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Acting on a tip-off, the Central Crime Bureau (CCB) police raided a betting adda and arrested four bookies on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police, S Girish told reporters on Saturday that the gang used new age mobile apps to place the bets. Police recovered `17.66 lakh from the accused. A team led by ACP Subramnya, Mohankumar and Balraj of CCB nabbed H R Manjunath alias Gudde Manja, G Gopal, Binny and C Ganesh.

Police said, Manjunath was unemployed and has been working as a bookie over the past five years. He was well versed with new age technology. He had downloaded several betting apps on his mobile phone and placed bets for international matches including the ongoing India vs Australia test series.

Meanwhile, another accused Ganesh, a bookie, was involved in betting on India vs South Africa league match. The gang used to bet at a cyber cafe in Kamakshipalya. They had also formed a WhatsApp group and had placed the entire bet online.

They would also operate using code words and would get calls from Goa too, where the players would use code words to bet. The financial transactions were also done online. They always used intercoms to speak to each other. The police recovered `11 lakh in cash during the raid, from Gudde Manja.