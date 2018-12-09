Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops scan footage from 20 CCTV cameras to nab chain-snatchers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two habitual chain-snatchers, who had fled with a gold chain of a woman from Andhra Pradesh during a wedding in Malleswaram in the city 10 days back, have landed behind bars after the police zeroed in on them throughCCTV cameras. To trace the duo, the police had to scan more than 20 CCTV cameras from 15 streets in the area for almost a week, day and night.

Mohammed Rafique (29) and Toufique Sadik (27), both from Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada, were arrested on Wednesday. 

A police officer said initially, all that the police team of nine officers had was a CCTV footage of an unidentified man, wearing a black jacket and cap, standing right in the middle of three people near the lift in the basement of Rejoice Convention Hall, the wedding venue.

In the footage, the officers saw the man quickly snatch a chain from Nirmala, who was busy talking to a relative and checking her phone. After snatching the chain, the man pushes an elderly person to the ground and flees.

A team of Malleswaram police swung into action. First they started scanning the CCTV footage from outside the convention hall, and found that the unidentified man got on a Bajaj Pulsar bike with his accomplice and zoomed towards Navrang theatre.

The next task of the team was to track the two-wheeler. For this, they started gathering CCTV camera footage from all the 15 streets starting from Navrang theatre. And for almost a week, day and night, the police team scanned footage from more than 20 CCTV cameras. On Wednesday, the team hit pay dirt when they managed to track the bike to a street in Malleswaram. 

A senior police officer said, “We followed these miscreants for at least two days after identifying the bike. We waited for the duo and then nabbed them.We don’t want to reveal more as it will hamper our investigations.” 

The police found that the man wearing the black jacket was Rafique, and his accomplice who rode the bike was Sadik. 

The duo, according to the police, were involved in at least 25 cases in Mangaluru, Chikmagaluru and Shivamogga. Police have recovered chains worth `3.4 lakh from the arrested. The duo were remanded to judicial custody on Friday.

