Home Cities Bengaluru

Deer poached by snaring on Bengaluru’s outskirts

The spotted deer was reportedly killed through snaring by poachers who had installed it just outside the protected area (PA).

Published: 09th December 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Adding to illegal mining woes of Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) and its continuing eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) row, an incident of deer poaching was discovered on Saturday in Ragihalli area near Harohalli Range.

The spotted deer was reportedly killed through snaring by poachers who had installed it just outside the protected area (PA). Activists say snaring of deer, hares, boars and other prey animals are very common in Bannerghatta as forest officials have neither taken any protective measures nor done any combing operations. 

State forest officials said they were investigating the issue of snaring in this PA. Speaking to TNIE, Range Forest Officer Mohammed Mansoor said, “We have been regularly carrying out combing operations in the protected area and also outside it. In fact, all snares have been removed and we are alert about any such move. This has happened outside the PA and we are probing the matter.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp