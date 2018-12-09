Deer poached by snaring on Bengaluru’s outskirts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Adding to illegal mining woes of Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) and its continuing eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) row, an incident of deer poaching was discovered on Saturday in Ragihalli area near Harohalli Range.

The spotted deer was reportedly killed through snaring by poachers who had installed it just outside the protected area (PA). Activists say snaring of deer, hares, boars and other prey animals are very common in Bannerghatta as forest officials have neither taken any protective measures nor done any combing operations.

State forest officials said they were investigating the issue of snaring in this PA. Speaking to TNIE, Range Forest Officer Mohammed Mansoor said, “We have been regularly carrying out combing operations in the protected area and also outside it. In fact, all snares have been removed and we are alert about any such move. This has happened outside the PA and we are probing the matter.”