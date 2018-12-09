‘Specially-abled people need to stay connected’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an eye on raising awareness about digital inclusion — the ability of individuals to access and use information through technologies — for specially-abled people, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled organised a walkathon at Kittur Rani Chennamma Stadium here on Saturday.

“Our aim is to make every specially-abled person a tax-payer of the country. Digital inclusion will help achieve this vision,” said Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, Founder-Managing Trustee, Samarthanam Trust.

A L N Prasad, 63-year-old specially-abled, said, “Digital inclusion will help bridge the social gap that we are subjected to. Now we will have better access to all technologies.”

Shivam, a 35-year-old specially-abled participant, said, “The walkathon is a great motivation for people like us who are struggling to carve a niche in society.” A social platform to connect the community of People with Disabilities (PwD) was inaugurated on the occasion.

The event also marked the launch of a website ‘ConnectAble’, a one-stop platform for the differently-abled. Through this, they will have access to outlets, PWDs, corporates, employers, NGOs, skill training institutes, doctors and care givers among others.

“The support we are getting through digital inclusion is encouraging me to feel that we are not lagging behind in society,” said Thoufyq Khan, a student at Vikas Special School.

TE connectivity, a world leader in connectivity, is the title sponsor for the 14th Bengaluru Walkathon.

The walkathon witnessed 14,600 participants, including the specially-abled people. Eight associations for the differently-abled participated in the event with 8,000 students from 13 different schools.