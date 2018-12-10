Bengaluru: Anti Corruption Bureau honours 7 for their fight against corruption

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven people, whose complaints to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) against corrupt officials subsequently helped hundreds of others get their dues, were felicitated by the bureau here on Sunday.

The seven people — six men and a woman — were all extorted by officials in return for either a subsidy, loan or a document. These people lodged complaints, following which ACB set up a trap and managed to nab the corrupt officials. These seven complaints helped clear the dues of many other applicants.

Speaking at the event, M Chandra Sekhar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) at the bureau, called the seven complainants ‘heroes.’ “Everyone has faced corruption in one form or another. Even I did when I was in college and was asked for a bribe regarding my ration card. However, I did not fight it. I gave in.”

Chandra Sekhar hailed that the number of cases registered by the bureau had increased from 153 in 2016 to 289 in 2017 and 349 so far this year.

Advocate General of Karnataka Udaya Holla said a lot of government schemes were not reaching the poor due to corrupt officials, and termed corruption a ‘crime against the nation.’