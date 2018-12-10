Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Anti Corruption Bureau honours 7 for their fight against corruption

The seven people — six men and a woman — were all extorted by officials in return for either a subsidy, loan or a document.

Published: 10th December 2018 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

corruption

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven people, whose complaints to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) against corrupt officials subsequently helped hundreds of others get their dues, were felicitated by the bureau here on Sunday.

The seven people — six men and a woman — were all extorted by officials in return for either a subsidy, loan or a document. These people lodged complaints, following which ACB set up a trap and managed to nab the corrupt officials. These seven complaints helped clear the dues of many other applicants.

Speaking at the event, M Chandra Sekhar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) at the bureau, called the seven complainants ‘heroes.’ “Everyone has faced corruption in one form or another. Even I did when I was in college and was asked for a bribe regarding my ration card. However,  I did not fight it. I gave in.”
Chandra Sekhar hailed that the number of cases registered by the bureau had increased from 153 in 2016 to 289 in 2017 and 349 so far this year.

Advocate General of Karnataka Udaya Holla said a lot of government schemes were not reaching the poor due to corrupt officials, and termed corruption a ‘crime against the nation.’

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti Corruption Bureau

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp