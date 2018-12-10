Anganwadi in Hebbal ranks first: Study

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A survey of anganwadis in Bengaluru by two organisations, ranked the Anganwadi Kendra in Ashwanthnagar, Hebbal as the best in the city. It was conducted by EducationWorld, an education analysis magazine along with Delhi-based market research company, Centre for Forecasting and Research Pvt. Ltd (C fore).

Summiya Yasmin, managing editor, EducationWorld, said, “We included parameters such as cleanliness, safety, early childhood education offered, and nutrition. In the anganwadi centre in Hebbal, the teachers go an extra mile to get teaching aids for the kids. This is despite the meagre amount Rs 1,944 per child per year, provided by the central government in 2018- 2019.”

Yasmin said the objective to do the survey was to bring the government’s attention to anganwadis. Renuka Nair, an educator and one of the people who conducted the on-field surveys and interviews, said several anganwadis lack hygienic bathrooms, teaching aids and had barely any attendance.

“In Hebbal, this was not the case. There were chairs for all the kids. There were teaching aids such as charts, puzzles and picture books. The facility was well-maintained and teachers were well-trained,” she added.

Padmavathamma P, who runs the anganwadi in Hebbal, said, “I spend money from my pocket on uniforms and ask parents to only buy shoes for their kids. With the help of various donors, I arranged for 25 chairs and desks for drawing sessions. We also provide colour pencils, drawing book and papers. I bring vessels from home to provide food to the children.”

She has been running the centre for 30 years and is also the founder and state president of Karnataka State Anganwadi Worker’s Welfare Association. Commenting on what more the government should do, Padmavathamma said, “Fifty per cent of the buildings, designated to run anganwadis in the city and the state, are not being provided by the government.

This is one of the major problems. We are forced to look for spaces ourselves to run anganwadis. The BBMP or state government can provide space within existing government school premises, so that children can play in the grounds.”

This, she said, will encourage parents from underprivileged backgrounds to continue sending their kids to school. She pointed out that there is a lack of sufficient play area for children attending anganwadis in the city. “Buildings are often on the verge of collapsing and toilet facilities are not good either.

Teachers spend from own money to pay an advance to take buildings on rent,” she added. The anganwadis in Kavalbyrasandra, RT Nagar and Koramangala, Hosur Road were ranked second and third respectively.