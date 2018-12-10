Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: History-sheeter wanted for dacoity shot at, nabbed

Mahesh Kumar, a police constable, sustained minor injuries.

Published: 10th December 2018 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Accused Rajesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old history-sheeter wanted in a dacoity case was shot at and nabbed by Annapurneshwari Nagar police in the wee hours of Sunday, after he attacked a policeman with a dagger. Rajesh alias Pratap is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Mahesh Kumar, a police constable, sustained minor injuries.Police said they were investigating a dacoity case registered in July in which a 64-year-old man was robbed of `50 lakhs by a gang of men on July 17. Police had arrested 13 people, including Rajesh’s wife, in connection with case. But Rajesh and two others were absconding while police were on the lookout for them.

“On Saturday midnight, police received information that Rajesh and his associates were in a car at Visveswaraya Layout 8th Block. Around 1.30 am on Sunday, the police team led by Annapurneshwari Nagar police sub-inspector (PSI) Rajashekharaiah BC surrounded them and asked them to surrender.

When constable Mahesh Kumar tried to nab Rajesh, he pulled out a dagger and assaulted him. Though the PSI fired a warning shot from his service pistol, Rajesh tried to attack the PSI. In self-defence, the PSI shot one round at Rajesh, who received bullet injury in his right leg. Both the accused and injured policeman were rushed to hospital,” said a police official.Rajesh’s cousin Nandakumar and Basavaraju were also arrested.

Accused spent time in a car, changed places daily

Rajesh, who hails from Koppa in Chikkamagaluru, has around 10 cases against him. As police arrested 13 people, including Rajesh’s wife Savi, in August, Rajesh had contacted the then police inspector of Annapoorneshwari Nagar station, Krishna Lamani, over the phone and had allegedly threatened that he would set fire to the police station if his wife and other accused were tortured.

A case was registered in this connection. “To evade arrest, Rajesh never went home and spent time in a car and changed places daily. He is a history-sheeter in Koppa and NR Pura police stations in Chikkamagaluru,” police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
History sheeter Sheeter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp