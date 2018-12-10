Bengaluru: History-sheeter wanted for dacoity shot at, nabbed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old history-sheeter wanted in a dacoity case was shot at and nabbed by Annapurneshwari Nagar police in the wee hours of Sunday, after he attacked a policeman with a dagger. Rajesh alias Pratap is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Mahesh Kumar, a police constable, sustained minor injuries.Police said they were investigating a dacoity case registered in July in which a 64-year-old man was robbed of `50 lakhs by a gang of men on July 17. Police had arrested 13 people, including Rajesh’s wife, in connection with case. But Rajesh and two others were absconding while police were on the lookout for them.

“On Saturday midnight, police received information that Rajesh and his associates were in a car at Visveswaraya Layout 8th Block. Around 1.30 am on Sunday, the police team led by Annapurneshwari Nagar police sub-inspector (PSI) Rajashekharaiah BC surrounded them and asked them to surrender.

When constable Mahesh Kumar tried to nab Rajesh, he pulled out a dagger and assaulted him. Though the PSI fired a warning shot from his service pistol, Rajesh tried to attack the PSI. In self-defence, the PSI shot one round at Rajesh, who received bullet injury in his right leg. Both the accused and injured policeman were rushed to hospital,” said a police official.Rajesh’s cousin Nandakumar and Basavaraju were also arrested.

Accused spent time in a car, changed places daily

Rajesh, who hails from Koppa in Chikkamagaluru, has around 10 cases against him. As police arrested 13 people, including Rajesh’s wife Savi, in August, Rajesh had contacted the then police inspector of Annapoorneshwari Nagar station, Krishna Lamani, over the phone and had allegedly threatened that he would set fire to the police station if his wife and other accused were tortured.

A case was registered in this connection. “To evade arrest, Rajesh never went home and spent time in a car and changed places daily. He is a history-sheeter in Koppa and NR Pura police stations in Chikkamagaluru,” police added.