Home Cities Bengaluru

Karunada Sambrama celebrates Kannada culture in Bengaluru

This is the eighth edition of the festival, which started in 2011.

Published: 10th December 2018 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

The eighth edition of the festival saw performances in honour of late Ambareesh and late Ananth Kumar l Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The eighth edition of the Karunada Sambrama commenced at the Kempegowda playground, near Vidyapeet circle, on December 8, and was attended by many enthusiastic city-dwellers. The two-day festival was organised by Geluvu Kannada Geleyera Sangha (GKGS), a pro-Kannada charitable trust. The festival’s aim was simple: “We want to promote Kannada and our culture,” said Prashant Venkatappa, managing trustee of GKGS. 

Eminent Kannada actors and singers performed during the cultural festival.  Actors Dhananjay and Yash interacted with the audience, while Vijay Prakash, Latha Hamsalekha, Malgudi Shubha and Hariharan regaled the audience with their musical performances. Yash also received the Kannada Kalabhushana Award. 

Various songs were sung in honour of the unequalled contributions of late Ambareesh and the late Ananth Kumar. Dignitaries Ravi Subramanian, MLA, Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, wife of late Ananth Kumar, Shyamala Kumar, Shivlinge Gowda, Anand, Yogesh and Sadashiva enunciated  the immeasurable loss left behind by the death of these personas. 

Dance performances by Bhavana Rao, Ankitha, Sonu Gowda, Manvitha Kamath, Ashika Ranganath and Kaavya Shah, left the audiences spell-bound and truly in awe of Kannada and its rich culture. 
This is the eighth edition of the festival, which started in 2011. GKGS’s festivities also include organising cultural festivals for government schools and a two-day spiritual festival. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karunada Sambrama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp