Karunada Sambrama celebrates Kannada culture in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The eighth edition of the Karunada Sambrama commenced at the Kempegowda playground, near Vidyapeet circle, on December 8, and was attended by many enthusiastic city-dwellers. The two-day festival was organised by Geluvu Kannada Geleyera Sangha (GKGS), a pro-Kannada charitable trust. The festival’s aim was simple: “We want to promote Kannada and our culture,” said Prashant Venkatappa, managing trustee of GKGS.

Eminent Kannada actors and singers performed during the cultural festival. Actors Dhananjay and Yash interacted with the audience, while Vijay Prakash, Latha Hamsalekha, Malgudi Shubha and Hariharan regaled the audience with their musical performances. Yash also received the Kannada Kalabhushana Award.

Various songs were sung in honour of the unequalled contributions of late Ambareesh and the late Ananth Kumar. Dignitaries Ravi Subramanian, MLA, Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, wife of late Ananth Kumar, Shyamala Kumar, Shivlinge Gowda, Anand, Yogesh and Sadashiva enunciated the immeasurable loss left behind by the death of these personas.

Dance performances by Bhavana Rao, Ankitha, Sonu Gowda, Manvitha Kamath, Ashika Ranganath and Kaavya Shah, left the audiences spell-bound and truly in awe of Kannada and its rich culture.

This is the eighth edition of the festival, which started in 2011. GKGS’s festivities also include organising cultural festivals for government schools and a two-day spiritual festival.