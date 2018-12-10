Home Cities Bengaluru

Vocational courses for children in Bengaluru shelters

After a gap of over 10 years, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has started vocational training courses for children in government-run homes in Bengaluru.

Published: 10th December 2018 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a gap of over 10 years, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has started vocational training courses for children in government-run homes in Bengaluru. These children with troubled backgrounds, many of whom have been rescued from the streets, will be given a chance for a brighter future. 

Unlike government homes in districts, city homes see children from states across India, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Manipur and even from Nepal and Bangladesh.

“These children stay for a brief period in our homes before being repatriated. Tracing their parents takes time. During this period, we are offering two-wheeler repair and tailoring courses to them. The company has promised to offer jobs to some of them if they express interest, once the children turn 18,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

The course is part of a CSR initiative and in co-ordination with an NGO. “As many as 17 boys from the boys’ home and five girls from the girls’ home are learning how to repair two-wheelers. The remaining 15 girls from the home are learning tailoring and could get placed in garment factories, if they are interested.

They get a certificate after six months. If their native state is traced, the company has agreed to offer them a job in their home state too,” the officer said, adding that the kids are 14 years old and above.

Parts of the motor, servicing techniques, workings of engines, different kinds of equipment are part of the current course. As for the remaining, 10 tailoring machines have been brought to the girls home.15 years ago, training in paper craft, painting, baking, tailoring and carpentry used to be offered by DCPU.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
District Child Protection Unit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp