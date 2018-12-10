Vocational courses for children in Bengaluru shelters

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a gap of over 10 years, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has started vocational training courses for children in government-run homes in Bengaluru. These children with troubled backgrounds, many of whom have been rescued from the streets, will be given a chance for a brighter future.

Unlike government homes in districts, city homes see children from states across India, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Manipur and even from Nepal and Bangladesh.

“These children stay for a brief period in our homes before being repatriated. Tracing their parents takes time. During this period, we are offering two-wheeler repair and tailoring courses to them. The company has promised to offer jobs to some of them if they express interest, once the children turn 18,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

The course is part of a CSR initiative and in co-ordination with an NGO. “As many as 17 boys from the boys’ home and five girls from the girls’ home are learning how to repair two-wheelers. The remaining 15 girls from the home are learning tailoring and could get placed in garment factories, if they are interested.

They get a certificate after six months. If their native state is traced, the company has agreed to offer them a job in their home state too,” the officer said, adding that the kids are 14 years old and above.

Parts of the motor, servicing techniques, workings of engines, different kinds of equipment are part of the current course. As for the remaining, 10 tailoring machines have been brought to the girls home.15 years ago, training in paper craft, painting, baking, tailoring and carpentry used to be offered by DCPU.