Woman jumps into water pit to save her kids, all three die

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old woman and her two children died after accidentally falling into a water pit at their farmhouse at Thirumashettihalli near Hosakote on Saturday. The deceased are Lakshmi, her daughter Monisha (7) and son Mohith (6). They were residents of Sarkari Guttahalli.

A senior police officer said the incident took place around 2.30pm at Pettanahalli Gate. She had gone to the farmhouse along with her children while her husband Sriram, a farmer, was home. Monisha and Mohith were playing near the water pit when they accidentally fell into it and drowned. Lakshmi jumped into the pit to rescue them but she too drowned.

It was earlier suspected to be a case of suicide but based on a statement from Lakshmi’s parents, a case of accidental death has been registered. Lakshmi’s father Kadirappa told the police that the couple had no issues that could have forced Lakshmi to end her life. Besides, Sriram and Lakshmi’s mothers are siblings. They have married eight years ago and were happy with each other, Lakshmi’s father said.

Police said that rumours about suicide misguided the investigation initially. Police had detained Sriram for questioning as the needle of suspicion pointed at the husband following rumours about a family dispute.
However, investigation at the spot followed by a statement given by Lakshmi’s father set the record straight.

