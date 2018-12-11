Home Cities Bengaluru

Fog delays 63 flights at KIA

The blanket of fog led to 45 delays in departures, 15 delays in arrivals and three diversions — two to Hyderabad and one to Kochi.

Published: 11th December 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 63 flights were delayed due to winter fog at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru as visibility standby was declared at 1.31 am and was withdrawn at 9.15 am, according to information released by airport officials.

The blanket of fog led to 45 delays in departures, 15 delays in arrivals and three diversions — two to Hyderabad and one to Kochi.  For arrivals, a 50 m visibility is considered adequate. But for departures, the take-off procedure requires at least 150 metres of visibility, which explained more delays in departures than arrivals. The diversions to Hyderabad and Kochi were made when the visibility had dipped below 50 m.   

On November 28, winter fog had delayed departures of 39 flights from Bangalore airport, which had a cascading effect of delaying a total of 102 flights. But that did not happen this time as the authorities had kept the operations on ‘standby’ mode for eight hours.

