Home Cities Bengaluru

Jumbo hit by train dies in Sakleshpur  

A 25-year old male elephant was killed after it was hit by a  train near Kakanamane village of Sakleshpur taluk on Monday.

Published: 11th December 2018 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A 25-year old male elephant was killed after it was hit by a  train near Kakanamane village of Sakleshpur taluk on Monday. According to forest officials, the elephant suffered injuries on his legs and back.  Expressing deep concern over increasing elephant deaths in the Western Ghats due to accidents, environmentalists have demanded that the state government  fix railings on either side of the track.

The Forest Department is yet to take steps to set up an elephant camp and an elephant corridor, the two major projects to combat elephant menace, despite the increase of man-elephant conflict in Malnad, they said.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp