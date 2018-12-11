Jumbo hit by train dies in Sakleshpur  

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A 25-year old male elephant was killed after it was hit by a train near Kakanamane village of Sakleshpur taluk on Monday. According to forest officials, the elephant suffered injuries on his legs and back. Expressing deep concern over increasing elephant deaths in the Western Ghats due to accidents, environmentalists have demanded that the state government fix railings on either side of the track.

The Forest Department is yet to take steps to set up an elephant camp and an elephant corridor, the two major projects to combat elephant menace, despite the increase of man-elephant conflict in Malnad, they said.