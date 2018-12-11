Home Cities Bengaluru

Light Utility Helicopter clears 6-km flight, more cold trials in January

The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) has achieved an important milestone of flying at 
6 km altitude in Bengaluru recently.

Published: 11th December 2018 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) has achieved an important milestone of flying at  6 km altitude in Bengaluru recently.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) has achieved an important milestone of flying at 
6 km altitude in Bengaluru recently. The chopper was flown by Chief Test Pilot Wg Cdr (Retd) Unni K Pillai and Test Pilot, Wing Cdr (Retd) Anil Bhambhani. The flight was carried out under the envelope expansion tests and flying at 6 km altitude is a critical requirement towards the certification of LUH. The helicopter exhibited satisfactory performance and handling qualities. 

With the completion of this milestone, LUH can now undertake high altitude cold weather trials planned in January 2019. The LUH is a 3-tonne class new generation helicopter designed and developed by Rotary Wing Research and Design Centre of HAL to replace the ageing Cheetah and Chetak helicopters used by Armed Forces. 

First flight of LUH PT-1 was carried on September 6, 2016 and the second Prototype flew on May 22, 2017.  HAL has in-principle order for 187 LUH that includes 126 for the Indian Army and 61 for the Indian Air Force.

The LUH is being indigenously developed by HAL to meet the requirement of both military and civil operators. The helicopter, with glass cockpit, can be deployed for reconnaissance, surveillance roles and as a light transport helicopter. The helicopter will be capable of flying at 220 kmph, with a service ceiling of 6.5 km and a range of 350 km with 400-kg payload. The LUH is powered by TM/HAL Ardiden 1U/Shakti 1U single turbo shaft engine with sufficient power margins to cater to demanding high altitude missions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Light Utility Helicopter Anil Bhambhani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp