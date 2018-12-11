Light Utility Helicopter clears 6-km flight, more cold trials in January

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) has achieved an important milestone of flying at

6 km altitude in Bengaluru recently. The chopper was flown by Chief Test Pilot Wg Cdr (Retd) Unni K Pillai and Test Pilot, Wing Cdr (Retd) Anil Bhambhani. The flight was carried out under the envelope expansion tests and flying at 6 km altitude is a critical requirement towards the certification of LUH. The helicopter exhibited satisfactory performance and handling qualities.

With the completion of this milestone, LUH can now undertake high altitude cold weather trials planned in January 2019. The LUH is a 3-tonne class new generation helicopter designed and developed by Rotary Wing Research and Design Centre of HAL to replace the ageing Cheetah and Chetak helicopters used by Armed Forces.

First flight of LUH PT-1 was carried on September 6, 2016 and the second Prototype flew on May 22, 2017. HAL has in-principle order for 187 LUH that includes 126 for the Indian Army and 61 for the Indian Air Force.

The LUH is being indigenously developed by HAL to meet the requirement of both military and civil operators. The helicopter, with glass cockpit, can be deployed for reconnaissance, surveillance roles and as a light transport helicopter. The helicopter will be capable of flying at 220 kmph, with a service ceiling of 6.5 km and a range of 350 km with 400-kg payload. The LUH is powered by TM/HAL Ardiden 1U/Shakti 1U single turbo shaft engine with sufficient power margins to cater to demanding high altitude missions.