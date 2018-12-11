Home Cities Bengaluru

Plaint against techie for fake bribe charge on cops 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A woman software engineer, Priya Subramanya, who allegedly posted false information that the traffic police had taken a bribe not to tow away her car parked in a no-parking zone, was summoned by the Whitefield police for enquiry.Kemparaju, a policeman with Whitefield traffic police station, had on Friday filed a complaint with the Whitefield law and order police against Priya Subramanya. In his complaint, he had stated that he was on towing duty on December 4. 

On Whitefield Main Road, he found a car bearing registration number KA-03-MR-3688 wrongly parked, following which he had it towed away. Later, the driver of the car, Rajashekhar, went to the police station and got the car released after paying a penalty of Rs 1,100.“The same day at 7.24pm, the owner of the car Priya Subramanya posted on Facebook that I had received `2,000not to tow away the car. 

Her post has brought disrepute to me and the police department. I request legal action action her and those who commented on her post, abusing the police,” he stated in the complaint.The Whitefield police, who have registered a case under the IT Act and IPC, have issued notice to the accused woman and she has been asked to appear before the investigation officer and give her statement on Tuesday, the police said.

