Robbers thrashed by public, handed over to police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old youth was thrashed by the public after he and his two associates tried to rob mobile phones and other valuables from pedestrians at Annapurneshwarinagar on Sunday night. The accused is Pramod, a resident of Kottigepalya, and is an habitual offender. Two of his associates managed to escape.

Pradeep, a private company employee, had come for shopping and while he was returning home Pramod threatened him and tried to snatch his valuables, including his mobile phone. After Pradeep raised an alarm, passers-by rushed to the spot and chased Pramod. Meanwhile, two of his associates ran away. But the public caught hold of Pramod and thrashed him before alerting the police.

The police, who rushed there, took Pramod into custody.