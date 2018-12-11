Home Cities Bengaluru

Robbers thrashed by public, handed over to police

A 24-year-old youth was thrashed by the public after he and his two associates tried to rob mobile phones and other valuables from pedestrians at Annapurneshwarinagar on Sunday night.

Published: 11th December 2018 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 24-year-old youth was thrashed by the public after he and his two associates tried to rob mobile phones and other valuables from pedestrians at Annapurneshwarinagar on Sunday night. The accused is Pramod, a resident of Kottigepalya, and is an habitual offender. Two of his associates managed to escape.   

Pradeep, a private company employee, had come for shopping and while he was returning home Pramod threatened him and tried to snatch his valuables, including his mobile phone. After Pradeep raised an alarm, passers-by rushed to the spot and chased Pramod. Meanwhile, two of his associates ran away. But the public caught hold of Pramod and thrashed him before alerting the police. 
The police, who rushed there, took Pramod into custody. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp