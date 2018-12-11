Home Cities Bengaluru

Startup Karnataka Yatra to focus on Tier II, III cities

In accordance with the format of the Startup India Yatra, the department is organising boot camps at 8-10 different academic institutions in Tier II and Tier III cities.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka, in association with the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Government of India, is organising a Startup Karnataka Yatra as part of the latter’s Startup India Yatra programme. The acceleration programme and grand finale of the Startup Karnataka Yatra will be held  in Bengaluru on December 17 and 18.

In accordance with the format of the Startup India Yatra, the department is organising boot camps at 8-10 different academic institutions in Tier II and Tier III cities. In order to attract maximum participation from Tier II and III cities, evangelisation of the Startup Yatra before the boot camp is being conducted at Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Uttar Kannada, Shivamogga, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, and Tumukuru. The cities chosen for boot camps include Bidar, Belagavi, Hubbali, Ballari, Shivamogga, Mangaluru, Hassan, and Mysuru.

Department of IT Startup Karnataka Yatra

