Home Cities Bengaluru

Suo motu case filed over threat call to Guha

Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Seemant Kumar Singh told The New Indian Express that Guha was given a letter by the Halasuru police on Monday regarding the same.

Published: 11th December 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By M G Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After historian and author Ramachandra Guha received a threat call over his now-deleted beef-eating tweet, the city police have recommended him to take police protection even as they registered a suo motu case over the threat calls made to him on Sunday.It is learnt that Guha, who has refused to file a police complaint, has not responded to the advice of the police.

In the aftermath of journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder in September last year, the police department had prepared a list of progressive thinkers to whom police security should be provided. Guha was also approached by the police then and was told that he would be given a gunman from the department. Even then, Guha had refused to take protection.

Guha, on Sunday, had tweeted, “I have received threat calls from a man calling himself Sanjay from Delhi. His number is +91-98351-38678. He threatened my wife as well as me. This is for the record”. In this background, the city police approached him again and advised him to take a gunman.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Seemant Kumar Singh told The New Indian Express that Guha was given a letter by the Halasuru police on Monday regarding the same. “As he has received a threatening call, we have communicated to him in writing that providing security to him is necessary. He has not yet responded.”

Sources, however, said Guha did not respond positively when he was told about the need to have a gunman. “He is not responding to any of our requests. He was requested to file a police complaint but he refused. He is not even responding to our phone calls. However, we have deployed police personnel at his residence as a precautionary measure,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, as Guha was unwilling to file a police complaint, the Halasuru police have registered a suo motu case, in an effort to play it safe and probe into the case to find out who the threat caller is. “We have taken up a suo motu complaint based on the tweet Guha has made. The caller will be traced and questioned,” the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp