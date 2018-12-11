Home Cities Bengaluru

Windows shut for Hebbal residents, thanks to mucky storm water drain

With every other home having fallen prey to dengue, malaria, fever, asthma, residents in Hebbal are a fed-up lot.

Published: 11th December 2018 02:01 AM

All household and industrial waste is dumped into the drain

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With every other home having fallen prey to dengue, malaria, fever, asthma, residents in Hebbal are a fed-up lot. They have been putting up with  contaminated Storm Water Drain (SWD) for  over five years now.

“Household waste, industrial waste, food from hotels, you name it, the drain has it. The stench is really bad and we shut our windows after 6pm. Children have bronchitis and my mother is an asthma patient,” said BV Kumar, a resident.

“The pungent odour requires us to hold our breath when we walk by,” he said, adding that the storm water drain was desilted five to six years ago.

Gayathri Kumar, another resident said that the boundary of the SWD also sees people defecating in the open. “Our kids have fallen sick with fever and diarrhoea. The drain wall is about 3.5 to 4.5 feet, and in some places, the wall is not even there. When one part of the wall collapsed a few months ago, they rebuilt it to a height of 15 to 20 feet, but the rest of it is the same,” Kumar said, adding that this leads to people dumping more garbage.

Resident VK Saya said, “By heightening the wall to a decent length, it will help prevent waste from being dumped.”BV Kumar recalls several instances when residents pleaded MLA Krishna Byre Gowda and corporator Chethan KM to look into the matter. “The standard response from both officials would be that they would look into it. No one looks into our concerns,” he said.

Jayaprakash, assistant engineer, SWD department of BBMP, Byatarayanapura constituency, said, “We have begun desilting upstream and will work our way down. By December, the garbage will be cleared.”He further said, “Right now, we have funds only for desilting.”

