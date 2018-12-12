Home Cities Bengaluru

Approach panel for kidney transplant nod, Karnataka HC tells techie

The authorities, however, did not consider his plea citing stringent guidelines to be followed.

Karnataka High Court. (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed Mohammed Zaid, a 26-year-old software engineer from HBR Layout, to submit within 15 days the required application seeking permission for transplantation of kidney to the Chairman of Authorisation Committee for Human Organs. “If petitioners submit the application, Dr Bhanumurthy, Chairman of Authorisation Committee for Human Organs, should consider the application and pass orders in accordance with law at the earliest” Justice B Veerappa said in the order passed after hearing Zaid’s petition.

Zaid moved the court seeking directives to the panel to process his application seeking permission for renal transplantation, as one Munsoor Ahmed, a resident of T Narasipura taluk in Mysuru, had come forward to donate his kidney.

The authorities, however, did not consider his plea citing stringent guidelines to be followed. Therefore, the court summoned the chairman, and he appeared before the court. During the hearing, Dr Bhanumurthy submitted that Zaid and the potential donor never filed the required application in Form No.11. If the application in Form No.11 is filed fulfilling all the conditions, the application will be considered to pass orders in accordance with the law, he submitted. 

Karnataka High Court

