Bengaluru has the highest employment rate in the country: Survey

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has come out on top in yet another field. The Garden City has emerged as the city with the highest rate of employability in a survey conducted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The survey has revealed that Bengaluru is ahead of cities like Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi, Lucknow and Pune when it comes to employability. This is the sixth edition of the survey which covered 3.10 lakh students, 29 states, 7 Union Territories and 100+ employers across the nation.

Bengaluru is followed by Chennai, Guntur, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, Nashik, Pune and Vishakapatnam. According to the survey, cities like Vishakapatnam and Guntur made an interesting entry after a gap of two years. Meanwhile, the report says that India’s employability continues to rise and has reached a new high of 47% hiring during 2019. According to the survey, engineering is the most employable domain during 2019. “There will be 15% increase in hiring as against the 2018 hiring data,” reads the survey report. Interestingly, Karnataka ranked 7th in the list if 10 states/UT with highest employability which is behind Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

57% ENGG GRADUATES EMPLOYABLE

According to the survey, 57% of the final year engineering graduates are employable which shows a 5 percent point marginal increase compared to the 2018 survey report. At the same time, 43% of the engineering graduates remain unemployed, says the survey. However, for 2019, software/hardware and manufacturing will be the most preferred domains for hiring. In engineering, electrical and computer engineering and information technology has the highest employability rate of 60.65% and 60.18% respectively.