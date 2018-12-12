Home Cities Bengaluru

Cutting roads sans nod to cost dear

It is also mandatory to install signages where road-cutting is under way.

Published: 12th December 2018 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Suraksha P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A government order issued on Monday mandated uploading of applications for road-cutting on Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) software, failing which unauthorised road-cutting will attract penalty of Rs 25 lakh if it is a government or private organisation, and Rs 10 lakh if it is an individual.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said, “Multi Agency Road Cutting Coordination System is operational and agencies like the BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewwerage Board), GAIL (Gas Authority India Limited) and those who want to lay Optical Fibre Cables have to apply online through this software for permission.”

He said: “Once the application has been made, the request will go to the engineers concerned and police will also be in the loop. So all agencies will know if one agency wants to cut a particular road. There was one agency where we levied a penalty of Rs 1 crore.”As per the BBMP, 27 executive engineers will be involved in the process.

For individuals, including commercial complexes, who require water, electricity and sewerage connections, a separate online platform has been provided to apply for road-cutting permissions. In cases where laying an underground pipeline is not possible, BBMP will charge government undertakings Rs 1,857 per metre for an open trench system.

It is also mandatory to install signages where road-cutting is under way. Also, in cases where an agency exceeds the time given for completion of road-cutting, it has to pay for asphalting the road. For unauthorised laying of optical fibre cables, the BBMP will charge three times the amount charged per metre of cables. BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad had recently said that 23,474 roads (3,795 km) have been cut in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp