Home Cities Bengaluru

Mission recharge: Army school gets 5 open wells

An initiative to recharge groundwater in the city has kick-started with an Army school getting five open wells constructed within its campus, with two more schools set to follow suit.

Published: 12th December 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An initiative to recharge groundwater in the city has kick-started with an Army school getting five open wells constructed within its campus, with two more schools set to follow suit. The initiative — A Million Recharge Wells — was announced earlier this year by S Vishwanath of Biome Environmental Trust and the environmental group Friends of Lakes.

The project involves digging new wells in the city, and recharging already existing ones.Ram Prasad, a member of Friends of Lakes, said the Army Public School Parachute Regiment Centre near Mehkri Circle had themselves sponsored five wells to be dug within the campus.

“Two more Army Schools —  at Domlur and at Kamaraj Road — are interested in the initiative.”
Prasad said they plan to take up a project to dig 45-50 wells in Cubbon Park, which is estimated to store about 10 lakh litres of rainwater.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp