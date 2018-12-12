Mission recharge: Army school gets 5 open wells

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An initiative to recharge groundwater in the city has kick-started with an Army school getting five open wells constructed within its campus, with two more schools set to follow suit. The initiative — A Million Recharge Wells — was announced earlier this year by S Vishwanath of Biome Environmental Trust and the environmental group Friends of Lakes.

The project involves digging new wells in the city, and recharging already existing ones.Ram Prasad, a member of Friends of Lakes, said the Army Public School Parachute Regiment Centre near Mehkri Circle had themselves sponsored five wells to be dug within the campus.

“Two more Army Schools — at Domlur and at Kamaraj Road — are interested in the initiative.”

Prasad said they plan to take up a project to dig 45-50 wells in Cubbon Park, which is estimated to store about 10 lakh litres of rainwater.