Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, Swiggy delivers non-veg on veg order in Bengaluru

The order was placed from the restaurant Django Kitchen in Indiranagar by Arundhati Ramanathan, who posted a tweet regarding the incident on Tuesday.

Published: 12th December 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Arundathi also posted a screenshot of the order, which was a ‘Low Keto Carb Mushroom Stroganoff,’ ordered from Django Kitchen. (Twitter Screenshot)

By Tushar Kaushik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the video of a Zomato delivery personnel eating from food packets meant to be delivered, went viral, a woman who ordered a vegetarian dish on food delivery app Swiggy was served chicken in her dish.

The order was placed from the restaurant Django Kitchen in Indiranagar by Arundhati Ramanathan, who posted a tweet regarding the incident on Tuesday. Her tweet read, “Hey @swiggy_in I ordered a mushroom stroganoff from Django Kitchen and you serve me chicken, which I unsuspectingly ate! I want a b***** refund. Can’t believe you guys can still mix up vegetarian and non vegetarian food.”

Arundathi also posted a screenshot of the order, which was a ‘Low Keto Carb Mushroom Stroganoff,’ ordered from Django Kitchen. SwiggyCares, the official Swiggy customer support Twitter handle, apologised in reply to her tweet. When contacted, Arundathi did not wish to further comment on the incident.

A written response by Swiggy regarding the incident stated that the start-up was ‘extremely disappointed’ with the incident. The response stated that on receipt of the complaint, the team concerned had been informed to investigate it. “This might have happened either because of a mistake from the restaurant or a mistake by the delivery executive. The restaurant might have, by mistake, given out a wrong item. Or, the delivery executive could have delivered someone else’s order to this customer,” stated the response.

With regard to the specific incident, the response added that once Swiggy had the confirmation about who the guilty party is, it will take action against the party as per the company’s policies.On Monday, the video of a delivery personnel from Zomato eating from the food he was supposed to deliver, went viral, following which Zomato representatives issued an apology and sacked the person responsible. The incident was later confirmed to have occurred in Madurai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zomato delivery Swiggy Django Kitchen

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • jamil
    The people must avoid taking this unhygienic food which is harmful to health especially when youths are facing acute obesity problem.
    21 hours ago reply
Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp