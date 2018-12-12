Now, Swiggy delivers non-veg on veg order in Bengaluru

Tushar Kaushik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the video of a Zomato delivery personnel eating from food packets meant to be delivered, went viral, a woman who ordered a vegetarian dish on food delivery app Swiggy was served chicken in her dish.

The order was placed from the restaurant Django Kitchen in Indiranagar by Arundhati Ramanathan, who posted a tweet regarding the incident on Tuesday. Her tweet read, “Hey @swiggy_in I ordered a mushroom stroganoff from Django Kitchen and you serve me chicken, which I unsuspectingly ate! I want a b***** refund. Can’t believe you guys can still mix up vegetarian and non vegetarian food.”

Arundathi also posted a screenshot of the order, which was a ‘Low Keto Carb Mushroom Stroganoff,’ ordered from Django Kitchen. SwiggyCares, the official Swiggy customer support Twitter handle, apologised in reply to her tweet. When contacted, Arundathi did not wish to further comment on the incident.

A written response by Swiggy regarding the incident stated that the start-up was ‘extremely disappointed’ with the incident. The response stated that on receipt of the complaint, the team concerned had been informed to investigate it. “This might have happened either because of a mistake from the restaurant or a mistake by the delivery executive. The restaurant might have, by mistake, given out a wrong item. Or, the delivery executive could have delivered someone else’s order to this customer,” stated the response.

With regard to the specific incident, the response added that once Swiggy had the confirmation about who the guilty party is, it will take action against the party as per the company’s policies.On Monday, the video of a delivery personnel from Zomato eating from the food he was supposed to deliver, went viral, following which Zomato representatives issued an apology and sacked the person responsible. The incident was later confirmed to have occurred in Madurai.